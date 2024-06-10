PWHL Boston Selects Hannah Bilka in the First Round of the PWHL Draft

June 10, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

ST. PAUL, MN - PWHL BOSTON has selected Forward Hannah Bilka in the first round, 4th overall of the 2024 PWHL Draft, which is currently taking place at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota.

Hannah Bilka is a 23-year-old from Coppell, TX, who spent four years at Boston College before joining Ohio State where she won a National Championship. Bilka led the Buckeyes in scoring with 48 points. She has been a member of the U.S. National Women's Team for three straight years compiling one gold medal and two silver medals in IIHF Women's World Championship competition.

"Hannah is a dynamic forward who drives the play and has incredible hockey IQ," said General Manager Danielle Marmer. "She is our favorite forward in this draft."

