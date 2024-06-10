PWHL Ottawa Selects Danielle Serdachny in the First Round of the PWHL Draft

June 10, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - PWHL Ottawa selected forward Danielle Serdachny in the first round (2nd overall) of the second PWHL Draft, which is currently taking place at the Roy-Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota.

Originally from Edmonton, Alberta, Serdachny has spent the last five years in the NCAA. The 23-year-old completed her university career with 238 points in 180 games. At the end of the 2023-24 season, she was among the 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, as the outstanding female college player in the United States. On the international scene, Serdachny has represented Canada at the last two editions of the IIHF Women's World Championship. In April 2024, in Utica, she scored the golden goal that won her country the gold medal against the USA.

''We're really excited to add her to our team. She's an incredible on the puck player who brings physicality and size to our organization,'' says PWHL Ottawa General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.

