Vanišová Strikes Twice in 32 Seconds as Ottawa Rallies Past Boston

March 29, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - Tereza Vanišová's two goals within 32 seconds late in the third period powered the Ottawa Charge past the Boston Fleet on Saturday afternoon during the final stop of the PWHL Takeover Tour™ at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Ottawa leapfrogs Minnesota to take hold of the fourth and final playoff spot for the first time in nearly two months, as the playoff race continues with four games left for all six PWHL teams on the season. Boston took an early lead at 8:24 in the first period as Susanna Tapani capitalized off an Ottawa turnover to open the scoring. The game remained scoreless through the second period and the majority of the third period as Boston hung onto their one-goal lead. With four minutes remaining in the game, as Ottawa sought to swing the momentum in their favor, Vanišová found the equalizer to breathe life into the Charge bench, before burying the game winner just 32 seconds later on the power play. Gwyneth Philips earned her fifth career win between the pipes for the Charge with 27 saves on 28 shots, while Aerin Frankel turned aside 29 of 31 shots for the Fleet. Ottawa picks up three points with the win-- their first win in five games against the Fleet this season-- and now sits four points back of third-place Boston. The teams face off against each other once more on Wednesday night in their last game before the league's international break.

QUOTES

Charge defender Jincy Roese on coming back home for a win in the PWHL: "In the first period, I had a couple of penalties that got me on the edge a little bit. But, in the second period, I think we found our game and you saw our game and our team in the third period. At the end of the day, I'm just grateful for the group we have and I'm very grateful to come back and play in St. Louis."

Ottawa Head Coach Carla MacLeod on her impression of St. Louis: "I think all these Takeover Tour games are allowing us is to expose the game to the crowds and more people, but I think you guys can be so proud here in St. Louis-- you got to see who the role models for the young players can be. It's not just the girls who are watching, but the boys will also want to grow up and do like Jincy Roese as well. These players get the opportunity to come home and be on that ice, where she watched the Blues so much. Now, she's in her own pro league. St. Louis was great."

Boston forward Susanna Tapani on Fleet fans showing up on the road: "They've been great the whole season. They go wherever we go and it's obviously nice to have our fans here as the home team. It actually felt like we were at home today."

Fleet Head Coach Courtney Kessel on coaching in the Takeover Tour games: "I don't think there's much different from the coaching standpoint. It's a great opportunity for us to showcase how amazing this sport is, how much we've grown, how fast and physical this game is. For us to be able to get out to different markets, not just the ones that are home for us, is huge for our sport and really shows how far we've come."

NOTABLES

The PWHL Takeover Tour ™ welcomed a total of 123,061 fans across nine stops this season, concluding today in St. Louis.

Today's attendance of 8,578 sets a record for professional women's hockey in Missouri, surpassing the previous high of 2,500 fans set at a PWHPA game in 2021 at Enterprise Center.

Ottawa earned their second win of the season when trailing after two periods, with the victory coming just four days after surrendering a 3-0 third period lead against New York.

This marks the Fleet's second loss in as many games when leading after the first period. Before this two-game stretch Boston had not lost a single game when leading after the first frame, picking up seven wins.

Tereza Vanišová's two goals in 32 seconds are the fastest two goals by a single player in PWHL history, surpassing the record previously held by Boston's Susanna Tapani who scored twice in 49 seconds (Jan. 2, 2025). The Charge forward's third multi-goal game of the season extends her point streak to four, tallying seven points (6G, 1A) during this stretch. She pulls into a tie for second in goals and a tie for ninth in league scoring with 20 points (15G, 5A).

Boston initiated a Coach's Challenge following Ottawa's first goal at 16:26 of the third period. The play in question was a missed stoppage for a potential high-stick by Vanišová. The on-ice officials, in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room, determined that there was no high stick on the play and the goal would stand as called on the ice. The Fleet were assessed a minor penalty for delay of game as a result of the unsuccessful challenge.

Tapani scored her 11th goal of the season and is riding a three-game point streak for the first time in her PWHL career, recording five points (2G, 3A) during this stretch. The goal was her third unassisted marker of the season, tying her for the league lead in the category alongside Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull.

Gwyneth Philips leads all rookie netminders with three starts allowing one goal or less. This was her first win in three games against Aerin Frankel, her former Northeastern teammate and current Team USA partner.

Frankel becomes the second goaltender to record 25 or more saves in 15 games this season, tied alongside New York netminder Corinne Schroeder.

Jincy Roese, a native of O'Fallon, MO, tallied her 11th assist of the season and third in three games. Her 13 points through 23 games pulls her into a tie for fifth among league defenders in scoring.

Shiann Darkangelo recorded her sixth assist of the season and has three helpers in her last four games.

Brianne Jenner recorded her eighth assist of the season to extend her point streak to a season-high three games, tallying four points (2G, 2A) during this stretch.

Gabbie Hughes recorded her 10th assist of the season and is now riding a career-high three-game point streak, with four assists during this period.

Zoe Boyd fired a career-high five shots on net in today's game, tied for the game lead among all players in the category, alongside Vanišová.

Ottawa wins for the first time on the Takeover Tour™, finishing with a record of 1-0-1-2, while Boston suffers their first loss of the tour, ending with a record of 0-2-0-1.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Ottawa 0 0 2 - 2

Boston 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Boston, Tapani 11 8:24. Penalties-Roese Ott (holding), 5:45; Tejralová Ott (tripping), 9:45; Roese Ott (tripping), 16:51.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-2, Ottawa, Vanišová 14 (Darkangelo, Roese), 16:26. 3, Ottawa, Vanišová 15 (Jenner, Hughes), 16:58 (PP). Penalties-Greco Bos (holding), 1:48; Bach Ott (tripping), 12:57; Gabel Bos (delay of game - coaches challenge), 16:26; Jenner Ott (holding), 18:25.

Shots on Goal-Ottawa 10-12-9-31. Boston 12-12-4-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Ottawa 1 / 2; Boston 0 / 5.

Goalies-Ottawa, Philips 5-4-1-0 (28 shots-27 saves). Boston, Frankel 12-6-3-0 (31 shots-29 saves).

A-8,578

THREE STARS

Tereza Vanišová (OTT) 2G

Gywneth Philips (OTT) 27/28 SV

Susanna Tapani (BOS) 1G

STANDINGS

Boston (8-6-4-8) - 40 PTS - 3rd Place

Ottawa (10-1-4-11) - 36 PTS - 4th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Boston: Wednesday, April 2 vs. Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET

Ottawa: Wednesday, April 2 at Boston at 7 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.