Frost Shuts Down Ottawa's First Attempt to Clinch a PWHL Playoff Spot

April 30, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Minnesota needed a regulation win to stay alive in the PWHL playoff race and delivered a 3-0 shutout over Ottawa, backed by a 24-save performance by Nicole Hensley on Wednesday night at TD Place. The Frost are now just one point behind the fourth-place Charge with one game remaining in the regular season. The Charge entered the game with three straight regulation wins and needed just one point against the Frost to secure a playoff berth and were given every opportunity to capture it with a 30-save performance by Gwyneth Philips in goal. After a scoreless first period, Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield took a pass from Michela Cava from the side boards and fired a shot from the high slot that sailed past Charge defenders and through the legs of Philips. The goal, scored at 18:43 of the middle frame, came on Minnesota's 17th shot of the period - tying a season high - and held as the game-winner. Lee Stecklein added a pair of third period goals, the latter into an empty net. Dominique Petrie had assists on the game's first two goals. Both teams will play their final games of the regular season on the road Saturday with playoff berths on the line. Ottawa can secure the team's first trip to the postseason with a win over Toronto, while Minnesota needs another victory and can clinch with a regulation win over Boston - the team they defeated to capture last season's Walter Cup title.

QUOTES

Frost Head Coach Ken Klee: "We knew the situation. We knew we needed three points and had to get a win. We weren't hiding from it; there's no sense shying away and I know our players are great players and are used to that kind of pressure - and tonight they performed. They've been in gold medal games, and obviously getting the Walter Cup last year, and elimination games - game five first round and game five second round. I think they draw on it but as a player you still get excited, and you get nervous, and you know it's now or never."

Minnesota defender Lee Stecklein: "We knew we needed to win this one. I think we did a good job of not being too high or too low. You can't panic or keep playing outside of your zone. I think we did a good job of managing that knowing every shift and every puck battle mattered."

Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod on her team not seizing the moment to clinch a playoff spot: "It felt like a playoff game. We're playing an opponent whose backs are up against the wall and they're the reigning champions. They were able to manage the moment well. All the credit to them. Certainly, it was a great game on their part. We just didn't find our stride and just didn't look comfortable all game."

Ottawa's Emily Clark on a missed opportunity: "It would be nice to be up here after a win and with the 'X' beside our name. But I think it would be silly if we tried to start from scratch and lost the belief that we've been building. Bottom line, we've got a win in Toronto in a couple days. We're still in this fight and in charge of our destiny."

NOTABLES

Tonight was only the second time Minnesota has won in regulation this season when scoring three or fewer goals - tied for the fewest in the PWHL with Boston. During the inaugural season, the Frost recorded six regulation wins when scoring three or fewer goals.

Nicole Hensley earned her first shutout of the season and second of her PWHL career following a 20-save performance against Boston on Mar. 13, 2024. Both shutouts came in her tenth start of the season.

Minnesota produced two shutout victories against Ottawa this season, tying New York's two shutouts against Minnesota for most against a single opponent this season.

Kendall Coyne Schofield scored her eleventh goal of the season but just her second all-time against Ottawa in 17 career goals. The other was also a game-winner on Mar. 7. The Fleet captain stands alone in sixth in league scoring with 23 points in 29 games.

Lee Stecklein scored two goals, tallying for the first time in 34 games dating back to Mar. 24, 2024, and now has the same stat line as her inaugural season (2G, 6A) in five additional games. She becomes just the second Frost defender to record a multi-goal game this season, following Claire Thompson on Jan. 28.

Minnesota continues to lead the league in points by defenders with 57, courtesy of Stecklein's two goals.

Gwyneth Philips has made 30 or more saves in three of her season's 12 starts and has surrendered two or fewer goals in eight of those games.

Dominique Petrie recorded her second multi-assist game, with the other also against Ottawa on Mar. 7. The Frost rookie has three assists in her last two games and is tied for seventh in rookie scoring with 10 points in 17 games.

Michela Cava recorded her ninth assist of the season and third in her past three games.

Denisa Křížová grabbed her fifth assist of the campaign and has produced three of her season's nine points against Ottawa (1G, 2A).

Kelly Pannek led tonight's game with 11 faceoff wins to become just the second player in PWHL history to surpass 500 career wins in the faceoff circle (510). Montréal's Marie-Philip Poulin is the all-time leader with 651 faceoff wins.

The Frost improved their record when scoring first to 7-4-2-4 but still rank last in the league with a .608 points percentage in such games. Minnesota's 17 game-opening goals rank second in the league behind Ottawa's 18.

Ottawa allowed the game's first goal for just the eleventh time this season, fewest in the PWHL.

Power play struggles continued for both teams with Minnesota going 0/4 and Ottawa 0/3 on the advantage. The Frost rank sixth in the league converting at 15.0%, the Charge fifth at 15.3%.

Ottawa is now tied with New York for most multi-goal losses (9) this season.

The season series ends tied, 9-9 in points, with all six games decided in regulation, including four by multiple goals. Minnesota won the inaugural season series over Ottawa, 10-5 in points.

The Charge finish their home schedule with a 5-1-3-6 record for 20 points, which ranks fifth in the PWHL. Their record at TD Place this season was 5-1-2-5.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Minnesota 0 1 2 - 3

Ottawa 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Curl-Salemme Min (tripping), 10:01; Serdachny Ott (tripping), 16:20; McQuigge Min (slashing), 18:14.

2nd Period-1, Minnesota, Coyne Schofield 11 (Cava, Petrie), 18:43. Penalties-Vasko Ott (interference), 14:34; Curl-Salemme Min (slashing), 15:32; Darkangelo Ott (inter. on goaltender), 16:08.

3rd Period-2, Minnesota, Stecklein 1 (Petrie, Křížová), 5:38. 3, Minnesota, Stecklein 2  19:26 (EN). Penalties-McMahon Ott (roughing), 9:17.

Shots on Goal-Minnesota 7-17-9-33. Ottawa 9-9-6-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Minnesota 0 / 4; Ottawa 0 / 3.

Goalies-Minnesota, Hensley 6-3-1-0 (24 shots-24 saves). Ottawa, Philips 7-5-1-0 (32 shots-30 saves).

A-5,494

THREE STARS

1. Nicole Hensley (MIN) 24/24 SV

2. Gwyneth Philips (OTT) 30/32 SV

3. Lee Stecklein (MIN) 2G

STANDINGS

Ottawa (12-1-4-12) - 42 PTS - 4th Place

Minnesota (9-5-4-11) - 41 PTS - 5th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Saturday, May 3 at Toronto at 12 p.m. ET

Minnesota: Saturday, May 3 at Boston at 1 p.m. ET

Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2025

