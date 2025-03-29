Boston's Kelly Babstock suspended two games, Montréal's Erin Ambrose fined $250

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after two separate reviews by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Boston Fleet forward Kelly Babstock has been suspended for two games, and Montréal Victoire defender Erin Ambrose has been fined $250, each following incidents in games played on Mar. 26.

Babstock was assessed a Match Penalty for Slew-Footing at 19:57 of the third period in Wednesday's game against Toronto. The Player Safety Committee determined that Babstock used her upper and lower body simultaneously to drive Sceptres forward Jesse Compher backwards, causing her to fall dangerously to the ice. Babstock was previously assessed a one game suspension this season following a cross checking incident on Jan. 2 against Minnesota.

Ambrose's incident occurred at 4:46 of the first period in Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The Player Safety Committee determined that she illegally used her stick to cross-check opponent Denisa Křižova in the shoulders, which rode up toward her head, and went unpenalized during play. This is the first fine that Ambrose has been assessed in her PWHL career.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.

