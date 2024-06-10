PWHL Ottawa Announces One-Year Contract Extension for Zoe Boyd

OTTAWA, Ontario - PWHL Ottawa announced today that the team has re-signed defender Zoe Boyd to a one-year contract extension for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

"Zoe is a great player who fits our culture. Above all, she's a young player who will continue to grow. She had already made a lot of progress before she was injured last season. I'm really looking forward to seeing how she develops next season," comments PWHL Ottawa General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.

A native of Caledon East, ON, Boyd was selected by Ottawa in the ninth round of the inaugural draft and played in 16 games where she collected three assists. The 23-year-old athlete's first professional campaign came to an early end after suffering an injury on March 20 in a game against New York.

Prior to the PWHL, Boyd spent five years with the Quinnipiac University Bobcats program in the NCAA. During her final season in the collegiate ranks, she was captain of her squad.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic," said Boyd. "I'm very grateful to the people who are giving me this opportunity to come back to Ottawa. I've said it many times - I think we play in front of the best fans and in the best market in the PWHL. I consider myself very lucky.

"It was a bit of a bummer to end last season on the injured list. I recently got the green light to resume full training and I'm going to spend the summer working very hard. I fully intend to return to the game stronger than ever!"

Boyd becomes the third player to receive a contract extension from PWHL Ottawa this offseason following forward Natalie Snodgrass and fellow defender Aneta Tejralová. Together, they join a group of nine other players under contract with the team for next season. This group includes forwards Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner, Gabbie Hughes, Hayley Scamurra, and Tereza Vanišová; defenders Ashton Bell, Savannah Harmon and Jincy Roese as well as goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

PWHL teams have an exclusive window until June 21 free agency to offer extensions to players currently under contract. Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

Ottawa will continue its roster building at the 2024 PWHL Draft taking place on Monday, June 10, at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The team holds the second pick in all seven rounds of the selection process.

