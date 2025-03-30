Toronto Fails to Record Point for First Time in March, Falls to Minnesota 5-2

March 30, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SAINT PAUL, MN - Taylor Heise scored Minnesota's first and fifth goals in a 5-2 victory over Toronto in front of a season-high crowd of 9,536 at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday afternoon. The win ended the Frost's three-game losing streak, while the loss ended the Sceptres' three-game winning streak and five-game point streak. The three points from today's win moves Minnesota back into fourth place in the PWHL standings - two points ahead of Ottawa, while Toronto remains in second place - three points behind Montréal. Scoring started early in the first period with Heise finding the back of the net at 1:01, followed quickly by Britta Curl-Salemme at 1:43 for the fastest two goals to open a game in PWHL history. The Frost increased their lead to 3-0 at 3:55 in the second frame on a goal by Sophie Jaques, then Liz Schepers made it 4-0 at 17:53. Toronto showed offensive life in the third period with Kali Flanagan putting the Sceptres on the board at 3:32, then Daryl Watts cut the lead in half with as power play goal at 7:35. Heise shut down the comeback bid with her second goal at 14:16 of the final frame. Nicole Hensley recorded 27 saves on 29 shots to collect her fifth win of the season for the Frost. After posting a streak of nine straight games allowing two or fewer goals, Sceptres goaltender Kristen Campbell made just 12 saves on 16 shots in the first two periods. She was replaced in the third period by rookie Raygan Kirk who stopped seven of eight shots. This was the final game for both teams before the league schedule pauses for the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship. Both Minnesota and Toronto will have three games remaining upon their return to action on Apr. 26. The Sceptres can still clinch a playoff berth before the break should Boston beat Ottawa or if the Charge beat the Fleet in a shootout when the teams meet on Wednesday.

QUOTES

Frost Head Coach Ken Klee: "We had a lot of jumps and a lot of jams to our game. We were fast, we were first on pucks and when we do those things, and we're simple with the puck, we're a tough team to handle. All four lines scored tonight which was great, all four lines created lots of chances, and they were good in their own zone. When we play as a four-line deep team, and everyone is contributing we're a tough team to handle."

Minnesota forward Taylor Heise: "We don't want to put ourselves in a spot like we did last year so I think getting a goal right away, making really good puck plays and then getting another goal after that, obviously you do better when you're up two goals right away. We came out with a lot of speed and up and down the lineup I was impressed with the way we continued to pound them - and then you had Nic (Hensley) back there who made a bunch of crazy saves."

Sceptres defender Kali Flanagan: "Obviously, we had the opportunity to clinch our spot in the playoffs today, so I think we're definitely disappointed in the loss. We're disappointed in how we played, and we're just going to look forward to getting back after the break."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan: "Our team, if we play like that, without a mentality, without an attitude, bad things are going to happen. They looked like the better team, the more skilled team, the more physical team, the faster team this afternoon. There won't be a lot of wins in our future if we play the way we played today."

NOTABLES

Minnesota wins the season series 11-7 in points against Toronto.

The Frost scored at least five goals in a game for the fifth time this season and second time against the Sceptres following a 6-3 win on Dec. 7. These are the only two times this season Toronto has allowed more than four goals against.

Taylor Heise recorded her second multi-goal game of the season and seventh multi-point performance which is tied for second in the league. The Frost forward has 21 points (8G, 13A) in 26 games and became the 11th PWHL player to reach the 20-point plateau this season.

Britta Curl-Salemme scored her seventh goal and first in nine games. With five points in her last eight games, she's tied for third in rookie scoring with 13 points in 25 games. Her seven goals are tied with teammate Brooke McQuigge for second among rookies.

The goals by Heise (1:01) and Curl-Salemme (1:43) were the fastest two goals by a team to open a game in PWHL history. Entering today, there had only been four total goals across the PWHL in the first two minutes of a game this season, including two by Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle (0:21, Dec. 1) and Sophie Jaques (1:23, Feb. 11).

Minnesota scored the game's first goal for the 16th time this season which is tied with Ottawa for most in the PWHL. Toronto surrendered the game's first goal for the 16th time this season which is tied with New York for most in the PWHL.

McQuigge contributed two assists to extend her point streak to a Minnesota-record six games (2G, 5A) and is one shy of tying Alex Carpenter's PWHL record. This was her first career multi-point performance and puts her tied for third in rookie scoring with 13 points (7G, 6A) in 26 games.

Jaques recorded her fifth goal of the season and has five points (2G, 3A) in her last six games. Her 19 points in 22 games ranks second among defenders.

Liz Schepers scored her second goal and set a new career-high for points in a season with four in 24 games, surpassing her three points (3A) in 19 games last season.

Kali Flanagan scored her third goal and has points in consecutive games for the second time this season. The Sceptres defender now has seven points in 27 games, surpassing her inaugural season total of six (3G, 3A) in 24 games.

Daryl Watts scored for the second straight game and has five goals in her last four contests. Her 11th tally is tied for fifth in the league and came on the power play for the fourth time this season - tied for the league lead.

Michela Cava recorded her second multi-assist game and fourth multi-point performance of the season. The Frost forward led the season series with seven points (4G, 3A) in six games against the Sceptres.

Kendall Coyne Schofield ended a season-high three-game point drought with an assist today. The Frost captain leads the team in scoring and is tied for sixth in the league with 22 points (10G, 12A) in 27 games.

Dominique Petrie and Denisa Køížová both ended four-game pointless streaks with assists today.

Kelly Pannek picked up an assist and has points in consecutive games after enduring a career-long seven-game pointless streak.

Claire Thompson recorded her 14th assist of the season which is tied for fourth most in the league.

Lee Stecklein collected her sixth assist in her 27th game to match her inaugural season total across 24 games.

Emma Maltais recorded her fifth assist of the season and second in three games.

Laura Kluge tallied an assist for the second consecutive game - her first two career PWHL points.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Toronto 0 0 2 - 2

Minnesota 2 2 1 - 5

1st Period-1, Minnesota, Heise 7 (Coyne Schofield, Cava), 1:01. 2, Minnesota, Curl-Salemme 7 (Petrie, Køížová), 1:43. Penalties-Curl-Salemme Min (roughing), 9:23; Fast Tor (tripping), 14:49.

2nd Period-3, Minnesota, Jaques 5 (Pannek, McQuigge), 3:55. 4, Minnesota, Schepers 2 (Thompson, Stecklein), 17:53. Penalties-Petrie Min (slashing), 6:12.

3rd Period-5, Toronto, Flanagan 3 (Maltais, Kluge), 3:32. 6, Toronto, Watts 11 7:35. 7, Minnesota, Heise 8 (Cava, McQuigge), 14:16. Penalties-Cava Min (tripping), 16:56.

Shots on Goal-Toronto 8-8-13-29. Minnesota 11-5-8-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 0 / 3; Minnesota 0 / 1.

Goalies-Toronto, Campbell 9-7-2-1 (16 shots-12 saves); Kirk 5-1-1-1 (8 shots-7 saves). Minnesota, Hensley 5-3-1-0 (29 shots-27 saves).

A-9,536

THREE STARS

1. Taylor Heise (MIN) 2G

2. Nicole Hensley (MIN) 27/29 SV

3. Liz Schepers (MIN) 1G

STANDINGS

Toronto (12-2-5-8) - 45 PTS - 2nd Place

Minnesota (8-5-4-10) - 38 PTS - 4th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Toronto: Saturday, April 26 at Boston (Time TBA)

Minnesota: Saturday, April 26 vs. New York (Time TBA)

