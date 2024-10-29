Montgomery Reassigned to Bison

October 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Carolina Hurricanes Associate General Manager and Chicago Wolves General Manager Darren Yorke announced today that the Carolina Hurricanes have reassigned defenseman Bryce Montgomery from the Wolves to the Bison.

Montgomery, 21, skated in two games last weekend with the Wolves registering one shot and a -1 rating. With the Bison, he scored the first goal in franchise history on October 20 against the Toledo Walleye, his lone point in two games played. Last season, he tallied four goals and eight assists (12 points) in 42 games for the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Washington, D.C. native played in 84 career OHL games with the London Knights posting two goals and six assists (eight points) with 70 penalty minutes. Following his time in the OHL, Montgomery skated in 48 games with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scoring six goals and 11 assists (17 points) with 70 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-5, 231-pound defenseman was drafted by the Hurricanes in the sixth round (170th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

