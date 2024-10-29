Michael Simpson Returns on Loan from Belleville

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Tuesday (Oct. 29) the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned goaltender Michael Simpson to the Solar Bears.

Simpson, 21, is in his first professional season after spending the 2023-24 season with the Ontario Hockey League Champion London Knights. He finished first in the league in goals against average at 2.61 and put up an astounding 34-10-1 record.

Simpson is a two-time OHL champion, winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup with the Peterborough Petes during the 2022-23 season while earning the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as Playoff Most Valuable Player.

