Wichita's Stinil Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

October 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder

(Wichita Thunder) Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder(Wichita Thunder)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 21-27. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Stinil scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in two games against Tulsa last week.

The 25-year-old tallied a goal and dished out three assists in a 4-3 win on Friday before scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist in a 6-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Decin, Czechia, Stinil is tied for the ECHL lead with five goals and leads the league with 10 points in four games this season.

Stinil has recorded 186 points (81g-85a) in 188 career games with Wichita while also skating in two career games with San Diego of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil posted seven points (2g-5a) in 18 career games at American International College.

On behalf of Michal Stinil, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wichita youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.