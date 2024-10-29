Coach Witman Youth Hockey Private Lessons Tonight, Private Lessons Continue on Select November Dates

October 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association will be holding Private Lessons, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, run by Director of the Reading Junior Royals, Bryce Witman on the following select dates and times in October and November for all kids ages 4-16 years old at Santander Arena (700 Penn St. Reading):

Tuesday, Oct. 29 (5-6 PM, 6-7 PM, 7-8 PM) at Santander Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 5 (2-3 PM, 3-4 PM, 4-5 PM) at Santander Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 12 (5-6 PM, 6-7 PM, 7-8 PM) at Santander Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 26 (2-3 PM, 3-4 PM, 4-5 PM) at Santander Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 27 (2-3 PM, 3-4 PM, 4-5 PM) at Santander Arena

To register for a private lesson(s), click REGISTER

Small group lessons give the ability to focus on more individual skills and allows our coaches to cater to the development of each player. Each hour is limited to 4 players for maximum 1-on-1 time to meet each player's needs.

Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering. With questions, contact Coach Witman via email, as well.

Lion's Den Team Store RRYHA Apparel!

The Lion's Den is open daily 9 AM - 4 PM! Get your biggest Royals fan our new apparel and gear for the new year!

Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore

-

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

