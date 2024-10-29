ECHL Transactions - October 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 29, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Matt Ustaski, F

Toledo:

Thomas Farrell, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Mikael Diotte, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Fort Wayne:

add Chase Bertholet, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on reserve

delete Austen Swankler, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Alex Swetlikoff, F recalled by Bakersfield

Iowa:

delete Dakota Raabe, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

add Matt Suyderhoud, G added as EBUG

delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Michael Simpson, G assigned by Belleville

add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve

delete Alexis Gravel, G placed on reserve

delete Brian Chambers, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Reading:

add John MacDonald, D signed contract

South Carolina:

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Trevor Mingoia, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Thomas Farrell, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

delete Philip Waugh, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

