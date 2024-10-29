ECHL Transactions - October 29
October 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 29, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Matt Ustaski, F
Toledo:
Thomas Farrell, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Mikael Diotte, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Fort Wayne:
add Chase Bertholet, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on reserve
delete Austen Swankler, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Alex Swetlikoff, F recalled by Bakersfield
Iowa:
delete Dakota Raabe, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve
add Matt Suyderhoud, G added as EBUG
delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Michael Simpson, G assigned by Belleville
add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve
delete Alexis Gravel, G placed on reserve
delete Brian Chambers, F placed on reserve
delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Rapid City:
delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Reading:
add John MacDonald, D signed contract
South Carolina:
delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve
delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Trevor Mingoia, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Toledo:
add Thomas Farrell, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
delete Philip Waugh, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 29, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - October 29 - ECHL
- Michael Simpson Returns on Loan from Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stinil Earns Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita's Stinil Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Hartford Recalls Blake McLaughlin from Loan - Bloomington Bison
- Coach Witman Youth Hockey Private Lessons Tonight, Private Lessons Continue on Select November Dates - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.