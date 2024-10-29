Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 2

October 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), picked up four out of a possible six points last week vs. Toledo and now hit the road for six straight games.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, Oct. 31 at Tahoe | 8:00 p.m. Watch Listen

Friday, Nov. 1 at Tahoe | 8:30 p.m. Watch Listen

Saturday, Nov. 2 at Tahoe | 8:00 p.m. Watch Listen

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Oct. 23 Idaho (5) vs. Toledo (2)

Hank Crone gave Idaho a 1-0 lead in the first period scoring his first as a Steelhead before Connor MacEachern increased the lead minutes later. Toledo scored late in the first period to pull back within one. Thomas Caron scored on the power-play early in the second before and then Brendan Hoffmann struck on the man advantage for his first a Steelhead making it 4-1 at 12:25. 39 seconds later Toledo got on the board making the score 4-2, but 42 seconds later Crone would notch his second goal of the game making it 5-2. Ben Kraws made 41 saves on 43 shots in the victory.

Friday, Oct. 25 Idaho (4) vs. Toledo (3) OT

Hank Crone 89 seconds into overtime after Ty Pelton-Byce tied the game with a six-on-four-man advantage goal tying the game at 3-3 with just 67 seconds left in regulation. Idaho fell behind 1-0 early into the game as the Walleye scored on the power-play but Connor MacEachern provided the equalizer with 6:01 left in the frame. Toledo would re-take the lead 14 seconds later leading 2-1 after 20 minutes. Early in the second period Thomas Caron tied the score at 2-2. The second power-play goal of the night from Toledo came 92 seconds into the third period to give the visitors a 3-2 lead. Bryan Thomson made 31 saves on 34 shots in the win.

Saturday, Oct. 26 Idaho (2) vs. Toledo (5)

After a scoreless first period Gavin White scored his first pro goal early in the second period on the power-play making it 1-0. Late in the frame the Walleye struck for a pair of goals in 2:02 taking a 2-1 advantage. Toledo tacked onto their lead with two power-play goals in the third period capturing a 4-1 lead. Ty Pelton-Byce added a power-play goal with 92 seconds left cutting the deficit down to a pair before Toledo scored an empty-net goal with 29 seconds left. Ben Kraws made 25 saves on 29 shots.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

- Thomas Caron has a point/goal in three of four games (3-2-5).

- C.J. Walker made his Steelheads debut last Friday and recorded two shots on Saturday.

- Ty Pelton-Byce has a point in all four games (4-2-6) He is tied for first in the ECHL with three power-play goals while his four total goals are tied for second.

- A.J. White tallied three assists last Wednesday hitting 200 as a Steelhead.

- Lynden McCallum recorded an assist last Friday in his 100th professional game.

- Connor MacEachern has a point in all four games (3-3-6).

- Hank Crone has a point in all four games (3-5-8) His eight points and five assists rank third in the ECHL He is one assist shy of 100 career ECHL assists.

- Mark Olver registered Idaho's first fighting major of the season last Friday.

- Gavin White made his Steelheads debut last Friday after being assigned the day before by the Texas Stars He scored his first pro goal on Saturday.

- Matt Register has a point in three of four games (0-4-4) He is six points shy of 500 career ECHL points.

- Patrick Kudla has a point in all four games (0-7-7) His seven assists lead all league defenders and are tied for second amongst all skaters His four assists on the power-play lead all ECHL skaters He is one assist shy of 100 career ECHL assists.

TEAM NOTES

- Idaho has posted a (3-1) record in their first four home games of the season selling out in all four with an average attendance of 5,130 They have outscored their opponents 18-12 and will now play six straight games on the road.

- Idaho ranks second in the league on the power-play (6-for-19, 31.6%) They have scored a man advantage goal in all four games including two multi-power-play goal games.

- Idaho has scored first in three of their first four games posting a (2-1) record.

- Idaho is ninth in shots for per game (32.50) and eighth in shots against per game (33.75).

- Idaho's 22 minor penalties assessed on the season are the most in the league The penalty kill is 24thin the ECHL (13-for-18, 72.2%).

- Idaho has outscored their opponents 14-8 in the first 40 minutes of play across their first four games.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ty Pelton-Byce (4)

Assists: Patrick Kudla (7)

Points: Hank Crone (8)

Plus/Minus: Thomas Caron, Matt Register, A.J. White (+4)

PIMs: Mark Olver (19)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (3)

GWGs: Thomas Caron, Hank Crone, Connor MacEachern (1)

Shots: Lynden McCallum (14)

Wins: Bryan Thomson (1)

GAA: Bryan Thomson (2.99)

SV%: Bryan Thomson (.912)

