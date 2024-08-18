Montgomery Falls to Pensacola in Series Finale
August 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (65-49, 25-20) dropped the series finale, 4-1, to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (62-50, 24-20) on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
Duncan Davitt delivered his third quality start. The right-hander went six innings and allowed three runs. He struck out eight batters, two short of a career high, with just one walk.
The Biscuits lone run came in the ninth inning. Brayden Taylor shot an RBI single through the right side of the infield to break up the shutout. Montgomery mustered three hits in the contest.
The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a six-game home series against Rocket City (Los Angeles Angels, Double-A Affiliate) from August 20-25.
