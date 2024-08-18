Shuckers Drop Series Finale to M-Braves

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (55-56, 25-19) fell to the Mississippi Braves (54-59, 23-22) 11-1 on Sunday at Keesler Federal Park in the series finale.

The M-Braves took a 3-0 lead in the second with a three-run home run from Keshawn Ogans, his first of the season. The Shuckers struck back in the fourth with their only run of the game, a solo home run from Ernesto Martinez Jr. that made it 3-1. The M-Braves answered in the fifth with an RBI single from Ethan Workinger and took command in the seventh with a two-RBI single from David McCabe and an RBI single from Adam Zebrowski, making it 7-1. In the ninth, an RBI single from Zebrowski and a bases-clearing, three-RBI triple from Bryson Horne gave the M-Braves an 11-1 lead.

At the plate, Ethan Murray (2-for-4) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit performance of the game. Kaleb Bowman continued his strong bullpen work for the Shuckers with 1.2 scoreless innings, lowering his season ERA to 2.18.

Darius Vines (2-0) earned the win for the M-Braves after allowing one run over six innings in his second start of the series. Shane Smith (5-3) took the loss for the Shuckers.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin a six-game series at Regions Field against the Birmingham Barons. The series marks the only trip that the Shuckers make to Regions Field during the 2024 season. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

