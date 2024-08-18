Biscuits Hang on for 5-4 Series Winner on Saturday Night

August 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (65-48, 25-19) held on for a 5-4 win to take the series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (61-50, 23-20) on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Yoniel Curet made his Double-A debut and struck out eight with no walks over five innings. He allowed three runs, including a pair of solo homers.

Montgomery tied the game at 3-3 on a Carson Williams single in the fifth. A run came in to score and an error in the outfield allowed the tying run to score on the same play.

In the sixth, Ricardo Genoves blasted a two-run homer to left field to put Montgomery ahead 5-3.

Ahead 5-3, Keyshawn Askew entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh. The lefty allowed a run but kept the Biscuits ahead by retiring both hitters he faced. Askew then pitched a scoreless eighth inning with some help from Mason Auer. The outfielder gunned down the tying run at the plate to retire the side.

Jack Hartman worked around two walks in the bottom of the ninth for his second save.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Jeff Lindgren is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 4:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

