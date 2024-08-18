Lookouts Hold on to 4-3 Win

August 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Chattanooga Lookouts took a one-run lead heading into the ninth inning and held on for a 4-3 win over the Trash Pandas. The win clinched the series for Chattanooga who won four out of seven games from Rocket City.

The Trash Pandas scored first with a run in the second by an Austin Callahan RBI single and a sacrifice fly gave the Lookouts the 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Mat Nelson doubled and was plated by a Quincy McAfee single. Up 3-1, the Trash Pandas tied it up on a two-run homer by David Calabrese in the sixth. An inning later, Austin Callahan smacked a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. Tyler Callihan then drove him in for the go-ahead run.

Up one in the ninth, Lookouts closer Patrick Weigel loaded the bases but struck out Christian Moore and Ben Gobbel to end the inning and earn his sixth save of the year.

Tomorrow the team heads to Mississippi to take on the Mississippi Braves for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday. Chattanooga returns home on Tuesday, August 27. Tickets for that series against the Birmingham Barons can be found on Lookouts.com.

