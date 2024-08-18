Chattanooga Claims Series After Back-And-Forth Battle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - In a see-saw contest that featured three leads changes, the Lookouts run in the seventh stood as the winner in a 4-3 Chattanooga (36-77, 16-28) victory over the Trash Pandas (51-61, 18-26) on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. The win was the Lookouts fourth in a 7-Game series.

Beginning his second inning of work, RHP Ivan Armstrong (L, 6-2) had the top of the Lookouts order due up in a 3-3 game in the seventh inning. The fourth Trash Pandas pitcher of the afternoon retired the first two batters, before allowing a single to left field by DH Austin Callahan. Callahan broke for second, and an errant throw to second by C Myles Emmerson allowed Callahan third base. After a walk to 2B Francisco Urbaez, LF Tyler Callihan blooped a single to left for the eventual game-winning RBI.

The Trash Pandas loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before RHP Patrick Weigel (SV, 6) settled down to strikeout 2B Christian Moore (2-4) and 3B Ben Gobbel to end the game.

LHP Samuel Aldegheri started for the Trash Pandas and RHP Jose Acuña began the contest for the Lookouts, each starter lasted just three innings. A total of nine pitchers appeared in the game.

Rocket City struck first in the second Inning. SS Denzer Guzman reached first base on an error by 3B Jose Torres. A wild pitch from Acuña with the next batter LF David Calabrese at the plate, advanced Guzman to second, and a subsequent sacrifice bunt moved him to third base. Myles Emmerson lofted a single into shallow right field to score Guzman.

Making his third start for the Trash Pandas since the Angels acquired him at the MLB Trade Deadline, Aldegheri ran into trouble in his 3rd inning and final inning. Facing the top of the Lookouts lineup for the second time, the left-hander allowed three straight one-out singles to Torres, SS Dominic Pittelli, and Callahan, the latter of which tied game at 1-1. Urbaez followed with a sacrifice fly to right-field which gave Chattanooga a 2-1 lead.

The Trash Pandas went two innings without a hit before David Calabrese, recently returning the lineup, belted his first home run of the season - a two-run home run to right field tying the game at 3-3 in the sixth.

After a day off tomorrow, the Trash Pandas (51-60, 18-25) continue their 12-game road trip on Tuesday, August 20th when they open a 6-game series at Riverwalk Stadium squaring off against the Southern Division's First Half Champion Mongomery Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, the MiLB App and TrashPandasBaseball.com.

The team returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, August 27th to open a 12-game homestand. The game against the Tennessee Smokies features an Oktoberfest Glass Boot Giveaway to 1,000 fans 21+ presented by Jonathan's Grille. Pepsi Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on REEDS Jewelers Ladies Night. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com.

