RHP Blake Holub Transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville

August 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Blake Holub has been transferred to Biloxi from the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. The active roster now stands at 28 players. Holub will wear No. 48.

Holub has allowed one unearned run over 12 appearances and 15 innings with Biloxi with 2 walks and 18 strikeouts, including three strikeouts in two appearances. He was previously promoted to Triple-A Nashville on July 3. Holub has made 25 appearances with the Sounds this season.

