Montes Plates Four in Series Opening Win

July 9, 2019





ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists jumped out to a one game lead in their series against The Greenville Drive Tuesday night; winning by a score of 9-4.

Ryan Feltner limited Greenville to just one run through five innings. He threw 86 pitches and recorded five strikeouts. Feltner improved to 5 - 6 on the year.

Niko Decolati got the scoring going for The Tourists with a deep two-run Home Run over the right field wall in the bottom of the second. LeeMarcus Boyd would follow with an RBI double, scoring Willie MacIver to make it 3-0 early on.

Terrin Vavra laid down a great bunt in the bottom of the 3rd inning for a lead-off single. Coco Montes would bring in his first of four RBIs on the night with a double that plated Vavra and pushed the Tourists lead to 4-0.

The Drive plated their initial run in the top of the 5th inning. Everlouis Lozada scored on an Asheville error coupled with a Grant Williams double to cut the lead to 4-1.

Montes again extended the Asheville advantage to 6 -1 in the bottom of the 5th with another RBI double that scored both Kyle Datres and Grant Lavigne. Two innings later, Lavigne would chip in with an RBI single plating Datres. The Tourists ended the 7th inning with a commanding lead of 8 - 1 thanks to Boyd's two-out RBI single.

Relief pitcher Derik Watson took over for Feltner in the 6th inning and allowed only one hit through two innings. Boby Johnson would start the top of the 8th for Asheville. However, after allowing two runs and loading the bases, the Tourists turned to closer PJ Poulin to finish out the game. Poulin forced Greenville to strand all three runners as he closed out the top of the 8th.

Montes gave the Tourists some extra insurance going into the final frame with one more RBI double, again scoring Vavra to push the lead to 9-3.

Greenville was only able to put up one run in the top of the 9th, an RBI single from outfielder Tyler Dearden. Poulin contributed two of his three strikeouts in the final frame to finish off the Drive.

The Tourists will take on the Drive again tomorrow night, July 10th, at McCormick Field.

*Game Recap written by Connor Fernandes of the Asheville Tourists

