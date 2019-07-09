Fireflies to Welcome One Millionth Fan to Segra Park this Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies are excited to announce that Segra Park's one millionth fan will be in attendance at the Fireflies game on either Thursday, July 11 or Friday, July 12. One fan in attendance will have the chance to win $1 million dollars that evening.

"We are excited to welcome our one millionth Fireflies fan to Segra Park," said Fireflies team president John Katz. "This is a great milestone for our city, our staff and our players. It speaks volumes about what this ballpark has meant for our community - and to how much our community means to us - as we continue to grow in the BullStreet District. We are excited to make a big splash on this day by giving away amazing prizes to our fans."

The Grand Prize contestant will be drawn at random and will have the opportunity to win $1 million after the game on either July 11 or 12. All fans will receive a raffle ticket upon entrance to Segra Park, and each raffle ticket will be placed in a tumbler. The Grand Prize contestant will be drawn at random from the tumbler in the 3rd inning; the other two contestants will be drawn in the 6th and 9th innings, respectively. Only the Grand Prize contestant will have the opportunity to win $1 million. All three contestants will be invited onto the field post-game for the contest.

The Grand Prize contestant will pick from randomly numbered envelopes which will be laid out on the field. This contestant will open the envelopes - one at a time - until they reveal five matching cards. If they do not win the $1 million prize, one of two other prizes detailed below will go to the Grand Prize winner (based on which Getaway they receive five matching cards of).

The second contestant - drawn in the 6th inning - shall choose whichever prize (excluding the $1 million prize) the Grand Prize contestant does not win. The third and final contestant - drawn in the 9th inning - shall receive the remaining prize (excluding the $1 million prize).

No purchase is necessary, but all contestants must be present to participate. Fans wishing to participate (but not enter the ballpark) will receive a raffle ticket on the Segra Park plaza between the time the gates open and the middle of the second inning. Current and former employees of the Fireflies, their family members, agents, successors or assignees shall be ineligible to participate.

Getaway prizes:

- New York Mets Getaway Package: (4) Four complimentary, roundtrip tickets to The Big Apple on one of three daily nonstop flights will be provided by our favorite local airport, Columbia Metropolitan Airport! This package also includes: hotel, New York Mets tickets during a weekend series during the 2020 season and a $500 pre-paid card for meals, transfers and incidentals.

- Getaway and Sail Away: A 6-to-8-night Cruise on Royal Caribbean International for two to Winner's choice of destination. Choices include: the Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada, Alaska and Europe! Courtesy of Forest Lake Travel. The Fireflies will provide round-trip airline tickets for the winner and their guest as well.

If the $1 million prize is not won by the Grand Prize contestant, the third and final contestant shall win two (2) full-season Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union All-Star seats for the 2020 season.

