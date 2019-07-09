Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

July 9, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns begin a three-game series with the Lexington Legends tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Stadium. RHP Francys Peguero (2-6, 2.53 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown, while Lexington sends RHP Zach Haake (2-4, 2.88 ERA).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUNS TAKE FINALE IN COMEBACK FASHION: The Suns scored one run in the eighth to tie it and one run in the ninth to take the lead on their way to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds at Perdue Stadium Sunday. Hagerstown (36-52, 6-12) entered the eighth inning trailing by one, but tied the game when a Phil Caulfield single and an error allowed Kyle Marinconz to score. The Suns then took the lead in the ninth when an RBI groundout off the bat of Israel Pineda plated Drew Mendoza. Jacob Howell (W, 2-1) came back out to the mound in the bottom of the ninth after a scoreless eighth and make quick work of the Delmarva (61-26, 13-5) bats, setting them down one-two-three to secure the victory and salvage the final game of the series. The bats got it done late, but they would not have been in that position if it weren't for the defensive plays from Justin Connell. The left fielder threw out runners at the plate in both the seventh and eighth innings to keep the game close.

STOPPING AT THE BUCK: The Suns finished yesterday just 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position. The Suns have now tallied just 10 hits in their last 63 opportunities with runners threatening over their last 44 innings at the plate. It has dropped their mark to .239 on the season.

MASTER MENDOZA: Sunday, Drew Mendoza finished 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and two walks. The third-round pick has made a quick impact in Hagerstown. The Florida State-product has reached base safely 14 times in his first six games in the South Atlantic League. If that weren't enough, he has also tallied three extra-base hits while driving in five runs in his opening week in the South Atlantic League. Mendoza is slashing .409/.536/.545 through 28 plate appearances in the South Atlantic League.

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT: The Suns scored one run in each of the final two innings of Sunday's game to vault over Delmarva 5-4. After those two runs, the Suns have now been outscored by opponents 73-43 in the eighth and ninth innings this season. Despite the wide margin of scoring, Hagerstown is now 6-7 in come-from-behind games (marked as games where a team is trailing through six innings and comes back to win the game).

MAMBO NUMBER FIVE: Hagerstown's magic number this year is five. When the Suns score five runs this season, the team holds a 9-1 record, whereas when Hagerstown scores four or less,they own a 12-38 record.

SHUFFLING THE SHOES: Over the last 48 hours, the Hagerstown Suns have added RHP Francys Peguero, OF Armond Upshaw and INF Trey Vickers off the injured list. In corresponding moves, LHP Jackson Stoeckinger has been placed on the temporary inactive list while C Nic Perkins and OF Cody Wilson have been placed on the injured list. In addition to that RHP Justin Miller is currently rehabbing with the Suns and 2018-19 RHP Jared Brasher has been released from the Washington Nationals organization.

TAP THE PEN: Ryan Tapani has bounced between starting and coming from the pen this season. The righty has now played in 17 games and started five on the bump--matching last season's total. The Creighton-product spun 7.1 innings of scoreless relief since June 29, setting down seven via the strikeout while allowing just three hits.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.