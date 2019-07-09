Silva Slams Door, Claws Top Crawdads 3-2

July 9, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release





LAKEWOOD, NJ - Manuel Silva got the last 12 outs and Luis Garcia drove in a pair as the BlueClaws topped Hickory 3-2 on Tuesday in their series opener at FirstEnergy Park.

Silva, who earned his first professional save, gave up two hits over his four innings of work. Starter Ethan Lindow (5-2) gave up two runs in five innings to earn the win.

The BlueClaws (7-11/36-52) picked up a win in the series opener with Hickory (12-7/53-32), improving to 4-5 against the Crawdads so far this season.

Luis Garcia gave Lakewood the lead, singling home Jonathan Guzman in the bottom of the fifth to put the BlueClaws up 3-2 as Silva took over in the sixth.

Garcia gave the BlueClaws the lead on a first inning SAC fly and Carlos De La Cruz doubled in a run in the third.

Hickory came back to tie the game in the fifth inning on two-out RBI singles from Sherten Aposteland Tyreque Reed.Lakewood starter Ethan Lindow gave up two runs over five innings.

Rafael Marchan had three hits for the BlueClaws while Jonathan Guzman had two and scored two of their three runs. Carlos De La Cruz had two hits in the win.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday morning at 11:05 am. RHP Kevin Gowdy (0-3, 3.35) will start for the BlueClaws.

