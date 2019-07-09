Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: July 9 vs. Hickory (Game 85)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- OF Zach Rheams transferred from Columbia to Brooklyn

- OF Jose Medina transferred to Columbia from advanced-A St. Lucie

Columbia Fireflies (9-9, 33-51) vs. Augusta GreenJackets (10-8, 46-40)

RHP Christian James (2-7, 4.44) vs. RHP Keaton Winn (3-5, 3.71)

Tues., July 9, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 85

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies tallied 13 more hits on Sunday against Hickory but lost the series finale, 6-5. Sunday's game was the third straight in which Columbia notched double-digit hits. Five batters finished with multiple hits, including Wagner Lagrange who doubled twice and drove in a run. The Fireflies split the four-game series against the Crawdads with both defeats coming by just a single run.

ROARING OFFENSE: Columbia recorded 45 hits in the four-game series against Hickory and is now hitting .283 as a team since the all-star break (18 GP). That's the highest second-half batting average in the South Atlantic League and by a wide margin:

1. Columbia, .283 ... 2. Hickory, .262 ... 3. Kannapolis, .260

ROARING OFFENSE, Pt. II: Five Fireflies hitters have batting averages above .260 now: Ronny Mauricio (.280), Chase Chambers (.276), Wagner Lagrange (.275), Hayden Senger (.270) and Mark Vientos (.263).

THE REDHAWK IS RED-HOT: Former Miami (OH) RedHawk Hayden Senger is hitting at a Ruth'ian clip in the second half. Senger leads the South Atlantic League in hitting post all-star break with a .458 average. Senger is also tied for second in the league in doubles (9) since the start of the second half.

THE REDHAWK IS RED-HOT, Pt. II: Senger has hit safely in 14 of the 16 games he's played in in the second half and reached safely in 15. The catcher was batting .180 at the all-star break (40 GP) and his average now sits at .270 - that's an astonishing near-100 point raise of his average over just 16 games.

SECOND-HALF SLUGGERS: Columbia's offense has totally ignited in the second half. Here are the top hitters by batting average:

1. Hayden Senger - .458 (27-for-59), 16 GP, 7 R, 9 2B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K

2. Mark Vientos - .351 (20-for-57) 15 GP, 11 R, 6 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI

3. Wagner Lagrange - .328 (22-for-67), 17 GP, 14 R, 7 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI

It's also worth pointing out that Shervyen Newton has eight hits over his last three games and Walter Rasquin has six over his last three.

THE OTHER GUYS: Columbia welcomes Augusta to town for the first time in more than a month. The GreenJackets are tied for first in the division with a 10-8 record and own the Southern Division's best overall mark at 46-40. These two teams play each other 10 times over the final two months of the season. Six of the seven games during the season series have been decided by two runs or less and all seven have been decided by 12 total runs.

