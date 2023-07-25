Montes, Montaño Lead Isotopes Past River Cats, 9-6

Albuquerque, NM - Trailing by a run late, the Albuquerque Isotopes used some late-inning heroics to please 8,621 enthusiastic fans on Tuesday night.

Daniel Montaño's two-run homer in the seventh gave the home team their first lead of the game. Coco Montes then provided insurance with a two-run single in the next frame, leading Albuquerque to a 9-6 victory over Sacramento in the opener of a six-game series.

Montes finished 4-for-4 while Wynton Bernard was 3-for-5 with a two-run, inside-the-park homer off the left-center field wall in the fifth inning. Brendan Rodgers started a Major League rehab assignment, playing second base and going 1-for-4 with a double.

Round Rock lost their contest at El Paso 5-2, so the Isotopes and Express are tied atop the Pacific Coast League's second-half standings at 14-8.

Topes Scope: - Bernard's inside-the-park homer was the 22nd in Isotopes history and fourth of this season to tie a club record. He joined Jimmy Herron (May 18 vs. Tacoma), Connor Kaiser (June 6 vs. Sugar Land) and Cole Tucker (July 4 at OKC). Albuquerque also had four inside-the-park home runs in 2003: Kevin Hooper, Jason Wood, Gerald Williams and Robert Stratton. Stratton's came in Game 3 of the PCL Playoffs on Sept. 5 vs. Nashville.

- Bernard produced his ninth multi-hit game in 17 contests since rejoining Albuquerque's lineup on July 1. It was his second three-hit game with the Isotopes this season (July 3 vs. El Paso). Bernard was also caught stealing twice in a game for the third time in his professional career and first since May 9, 2015 with Double-A Erie.

- Rodgers' double in the fifth inning marked his first extra-base hit since Oct. 4, 2022, when he homered in the penultimate game of the season against the Dodgers.

- Montes tallied his team-leading 31st multi-hit game of the season and second four-hit performance, with the other coming April 9 vs. Salt Lake.

- Montes doubled twice, the 18th time an Isotope has recorded a pair of two-baggers in a contest this year. It has happened in back-to-back games after Aaron Schunk accomplished the feat Sunday at Sugar Land.

- Jonathan Morales clubbed a two-run homer, his ninth of the season and second in his last four contests. Seven of Morales' nine long balls have come at home.

- Connor Kaiser reached base four times in a game for the second time this season (June 14 at Tacoma). Kaiser had a pair of singles and walks tonight.

- Montaño homered for the third time this year and second in his last four games. His other blast at Isotopes Park came back on April 20 against rehabbing Tony Gonsolin.

- The Isotopes hit three or more home runs in a game for the 18th time this season and first since doing it in back-to-back contests July 2-3 vs. El Paso.

- Tommy Doyle recorded his fourth save of the season. He has not permitted an earned run in 15 of his last 16 appearances between Triple-A and the Majors, spanning 17.1 innings.

- Albuquerque turned a pair of double plays, their 23rd time converting multiple in a game in 2023.

- Former University of New Mexico standout Luis Gonzalez began a Major League rehab assignment with the River Cats and was 0-for-3 with a walk.

- Sacramento's four homers marked the eighth time Albuquerque allowed four or more in a contest this season and first since May 27 vs. Round Rock (four).

- Tonight marked the first meeting between the clubs in Albuquerque since May 1, 2022, when the Isotopes claimed a 16-8 victory in the series finale.

- Albuquerque has won three straight games over Sacramento, dating back to last July when the teams faced off at Sutter Health Park.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats will be back after it Wednesday at 6:35 pm MT. Right-handed pitcher Phillips Valdez is scheduled to start for Albuquerque against Sacramento right-hander Sean Hjelle, who is tied as the tallest player to ever appear in a Major League game at 6'11".

