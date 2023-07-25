Rainiers drop Tuesday opener to Bees

Brian O'Keefe of the Tacoma Rainiers

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (47-50, 10-12) lost their homestand opener 6-5 to the Salt Lake Bees (47-49, 10-12) on Tuesday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers fell behind 5-0 early, and slipped to 5-3 in the first game of a homestand. Salt Lake's Jack Lopez hit the game's only homer (5, 2-run) in the first inning (2 out).

The Rainiers crawled their way back in the bottom of the second inning, after working the count to earn a walk in four consecutive at-bats (Jake Scheiner, Adam Engel, Cooper Hummel, Mark Mathias). This set the stage for Mason McCoy (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB) to drive in two runs with a double to left field (5-3).

Sam Haggerty (2-for-3, RBI, 2 SB, BB) chipped away at Salt Lake's lead, 5-4, with a sacrifice fly to right that scored Mathias (BB). With two out, Didi Gregorius sent a ball through the right side for an RBI single, tying the game 5-5.

Southpaw Kyle Hart (3.0 IP, 3 K) made his ninth start as a Rainier. Nolan Blackwood (L, 3-4) was the first arm out of the bullpen, allowing one run through 3.0 IP.

Salt Lake's Jordyn Adams (1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB) regained a 6-5 lead for the visitors in the sixth, with a double down the left field line scoring Chris Okey (single), who stole second base uncontested.

Blackwood has now caught 4-of-5 runners stealing after O'Keefe drilled a ball to second base to retire the speedy Adams the fourth inning.

Right fielder Tanner Kirwer (transferred to Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas on 7/22) made his Triple-A debut. Kirwer is yet to find his first Triple-A hit, but has checked off his first stolen base after reaching on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning.

Tacoma relievers Stephen Kolek, Diego Castillo and Ryder Ryan worked quickly through the final three frames, each pitching a hitless 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts apiece.

The Rainiers return to Cheney Stadium against the Bees on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PT. LHP Tommy Milone will be on the mound for Tacoma, while RHP Cesar Valdez gets the call for Salt Lake.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

