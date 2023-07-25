Chihuahuas Bring Back "The Best Jerseys in Sports" for 10th Year Celebration, Presented by GECU

July 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, Texas - It's back! Dubbed "the best jerseys in sports" by USA Today in 2014, the Chihuahuas dog face jersey, that made a national splash, is making its comeback in 2023, looking a little older.

In honor of the 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU, the dog face jerseys will be worn during GECU Bark at the Park, Thursday, July 27, when the Chihuahuas take on the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers affiliate). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

The 2023 jerseys (pictured left) feature the face of a Chihuahua embodying the spirit of the brand. The Chihuahua shows signs of aging after 10 years with white and gray fur, as opposed to the original 2014 dog face jersey (pictured right).

The jerseys, worn during the Chihuahuas inaugural campaign in 2014, were named "the best jerseys in sports" by USA Today and worn on ESPN's SportsCenter & by former ESPN2 host, Keith Olbermann. They were also featured on Sporting News, FoxSports.com, SB Nation, and Bleacher Report, to name a few.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting local non-profit organizations via the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation. The jersey auction is live now and concludes on the final out of the game Saturday, July 29. Fans may view the jerseys and place bids by texting "BID" to 915-600-6677.

The night is also GECU Bark at the Park. Guests are encouraged to bring their pawsome best canine friend to the game. Guests who plan to bring their companion will be required to show proof of current vaccines and must fill out a waiver. Details can be found HERE and a complete list of rules follows.

PLEASE ADVISE THE FOLLOWING RULES:

ALL entry and exit will be through the Missouri St. Gate.

Owners must be 18 years of age or older.

One dog per seat holder.

Owners will be required to have their canine friends on a leash at all times.

Owners must sign a waiver upon entry.

Owners must show proof of the following vaccinations: Rabies, DHLP (Distemper, Hepatitis, Leptospirosis, Para Influenza), Parvo and Bordatella.

Owners will be allowed one reentry for pet relief.

NO pets will be allowed in the following areas:

Club Level Suites

Press Level Suites

Big Dog House

Santa Fe Pavilion

GECU Green Seats (Lawn Seats)

Restrooms

Team Shop

Standing Room Only

The Chihuahuas reserve the right to refuse entry to any dog and/or ask any dog and its owner to leave. The Chihuahuas will provide water for dogs around the ballpark. Care and control of the pet while at Southwest University Park is the sole responsibility of the dog owner.

Fans can purchase tickets at EPChihuahuas.com, by calling 915-533-BASE (2273), or at the Southwest University Park Box Office located at the corner of Durango St. and Franklin Ave.

