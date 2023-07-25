Reno Yields 18 Hits, Drops Series Opener to Oklahoma City

Reno, NV - The Micheladas de Reno Aces (10-12, 54-43) couldn't keep pace with a talented Oklahoma City Dodgers (14-8, 64-31) lineup in a 13-6 loss Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Kyle Lewis, who entered the game hitting .414 with a 1.170 OPS over his last eight games, kept on rolling in the series opener. Lewis smashed a three run homer to dead center in the fifth to pull the Aces within two. It was Lewis' eighth long ball in just 35 contests for the BLC Nine, a pace of 34 over a 150 game season.

Reno ambushed Oklahoma City's starter Landon Knack in the middle innings with three runs in the fourth and fifth frames. Buddy Kennedy stung a two-run double, scoring Jake Hager and Dominic Fletcher. Hager came off the bench and posted a multi-hit game while Josh Rojas slashed a single to left and another to right for a productive night at the plate. Diego Castillo went 2-for-4, raising his average to .337.

The Aces surrendered 18 hits, eight of them going for extra bases. Oklahoma City overwhelmed Reno with an onslaught of line drives and run-producing swings. The Dodgers turned to their league best bullpen for support and the group returned 4 2/3 scoreless innings, shutting down the Aces en route to a game one victory.

The Aces and Dodgers continue their series Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Kyle Lewis: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4

- Jake Hager: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI

- Josh Rojas: 2-for-4

The Aces continue their six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday night at Greater Nevada. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

