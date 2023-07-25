El Paso Tops Round Rock, 5-2

July 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Jay Groome struck out a career-high 11 batters in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 5-2 win over the Round Rock Express Tuesday. The Chihuahuas have won six of their 10 games since the Pacific Coast League All-Star break.

San Diego Padres infielder Eguy Rosario went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in his 11th MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso. El Paso third baseman Tim Lopes went 1-for-2 with two walks and now has 102 hits to lead the PCL.

Groome's 11 Ks were the second-most by a Chihuahuas pitcher this year, next to Anderson Espinoza striking out 12 Tacoma batters on June 21. Sean Poppen pitched 2.1 scoreless innings out of El Paso's bullpen in his longest outing of the season. Ray Kerr set down Round Rock in order in the ninth and is now eight for eight in save opportunities. Tuesday was the Chihuahuas' first home game in 16 days.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 2, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (07/25/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (14-8, 58-38), El Paso (8-14, 40-57)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Seth Nordlin (0-1, 4.15) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (1-2, 3.53). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.