Montero, Vilade Lead Isotopes to Victory Saturday Afternoon

September 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes 9 (49-62), Chihuahuas 2 (43-68) â RGCU Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, NM

AT THE DISH: Elehuris Montero was 3-for-5 with five runs batted in while missing the cycle by a home run ... Montero delivered a two-run single to put the Isotopes on the board in the third, got the scoring started in a six-run fifth via two-run triple, then singled home another in the sixth ... Ryan Vilade finished 4-for-5 with a double ... Other RBI hits in the big fifth came courtesy of a Taylor Snyder RBI double, Nick Longhi RBI single and Scott Burcham two-run double.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Frank Duncan (5-2, 4.22) was magnificent, pitching six innings of five-hit, one-run ball with a walk and six strikeouts ... Antonio Santos and Heath Holder each delivered a scoreless frame.

TOPES TIDBITS: Montero has a .434 batting average (13-for-30) on balls put in play in his first nine Triple-A games ... Vilade is hitting .379 with eight doubles in 21 contests against El Paso this season ... Over his last three starts, Duncan is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA (3 ER/17 IP) ... Albuquerque has won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game streak Aug. 13-16 at Sugar Land ... Trejo has 31 doubles in 72 Triple-A games, ten away from tying John Lindsey's single-season franchise mark set in 2010.

ON DECK: Albuquerque and El Paso will get underway late Sunday afternoon with a 5:05 PM first pitch from Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The pitching matchup is schedule to feature a pair of right-handers: José Mujica (2-10, 8.92) for the Isotopes while the Chihuahuas are set to send Reiss Knehr (0-2, 2.93) to the bump. Postgame fireworks (weather permitting) will be presented by AARP.

