4-run 7th lifts River Cats past 1st place Rainiers

September 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Tacoma, Wash. - Led by first baseman Jason Vosler's stellar day at the plate, the Sacramento River Cats (48-59) came back to beat the first place Tacoma Rainiers (65-45) with a four-run seventh inning.

Having just gone down 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Vosler put the pressure back on Tacoma starter Robert Dugger (2-5) with a leadoff single.

One pitch later, left fielder Mike Tauchman knocked him in with an opposite field double. Following third baseman Wyatt Mathisen's walk, right fielder Bryce Johnson tied the game with a single to left field, and shortstop Peter Maris gave Sacramento its first lead with a productive RBI groundout to second base.

Vosler originally tied the game back in the second inning with his 14th home run of the season. He finished the day 3-for-4 with two runs.

Tacoma second baseman Alen Hanson kicked off the scoring with a leadoff triple, scoring on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Jantzen Witte one batter later.

Sacramento starting pitcher Logan Ondrusek did not allow a hit from that point on, surrendering just the one earned run while striking out six in 5.0 innings.

Right-hander Tyler Cyr struck out three in a scoreless eighth inning to set up righty Trevor Gott, who struck out the side for his third save of the season.

Veteran right-hander Matt Shoemaker (2-3, 8.10) looks to make it two in a row over the first place Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday, taking on righty Ryan Weber (2-1, 3.51) at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Second baseman Jason Krizan, making his first start as the leadoff hitter, provided a key insurance run during that seventh-inning rally, knocking in Johnson with an RBI double. He added a single in the ninth to go 2-for-5.

Lefty Sammy Long (1-0) took over for the sixth and surrendered two runs, but bounced back to throw a quick seventh to earn his first Triple-A win. Long has an excellent 1.77 ERA in 20.1 Triple-A innings, but all four of his earned runs have come against Tacoma.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.