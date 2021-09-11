Raley Home Runs Lift Dodgers in 10

Luke Raley popped a pair of two-run homers, including the go-ahead blast in the 10th inning, leading the Dodgers to a 4-3 win Friday night at Smith's Ballpark. There was no score in the top of the third inning when the game entered a 50-minute weather delay due to high winds and rain. Once play resumed, Raley belted a two-run homer to right field to give the Dodgers (56-53) a 2-0 lead. The Bees (46-63) got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning with a RBI double by Preston Palmeiro and then tied the game with a RBI double by Brendon Davis in the seventh inning. Both teams had a scoring opportunity in the ninth inning, but both ultimately left the go-ahead run at third base. With two outs in the top of the 10th inning, Raley sent a fly ball to left field that eclipsed the wall by a few feet, giving the Dodgers the lead. The Bees scored their automatic runner in the bottom of the 10th inning, although all three batters were retired by OKC closer Kevin Quackenbush.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have won four straight games for the first time since July 1. They have also won six of their last seven games overall.

-Friday's win moved the Dodgers to 2-4 in extra innings and was just the team's second win in their last eight extra-inning games going back to the 2019 season. The two runs in the 10th inning marked the first time the Dodgers scored multiple runs in any of the eight extra innings they've batted in this season.

-In his second game back from the Injured List, Raley tallied a game-high three hits, going 3-for-5 and drove in all four OKC runs. It was the second straight night a Dodgers hitter turned in a multi-homer game after Sheldon Neuse did it Thursday night. It was also Raley's second multi-homer game of the season, with the other May 30 in El Paso when he went deep three times. Friday was his fourth game of 2021 with four-plus RBI.

-Matt Davidson doubled in the ninth inning and has now hit safely in five straight games, going 10-for-23 (.435) with six extra-base hits. In his 11 games since returning from the Injured List, Davidson is 14-for-42 (.333) has totaled 18 RBI to go along with nine extra-base hits.

-Kevin Quackenbush retired all three batters in the bottom of the 10th inning for his 18th save of the season. He's now tied with Sugar Land's Ronel Blanco for the Triple-A West lead in saves.

-For the first time all season, the Dodgers did not draw a walk, snapping their streak at 108 consecutive games.

What's Next: The Dodgers next meet the Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT Saturday at Smith's Ballpark. Live radio coverage of Saturday's game begins at 7:20 p.m. CT on 94.7 FM "The Ref," 947theref.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

