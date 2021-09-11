Albuquerque Takes the Fifth to Down Chihuahuas
September 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes scored six runs on seven hits in a 10-batter bottom of the fifth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-2 Saturday. The Chihuahuas have lost seven of their last eight games.
El Paso's Nick Tanielu hit a solo home run in the second inning, his 14th homer of the season and his second in the last three days in Albuquerque. Chihuahuas second baseman Pedro Florimón and pitcher Daniel Camarena had two hits each. It was Camarena's second multi-hit game this season.
Albuquerque's Elehuris Montero went 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs Saturday. El Paso's Taylor Kohlwey had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning, moving his batting average to .335, fifth-best in Triple-A West.
Team Records: El Paso (43-68), Albuquerque (49-62)
Next Game: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (0-2, 2.93) vs. Albuquerque RHP José Mujica (2-10, 8.92). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
