Montero, MacIver Blast Isotopes Past Rainiers, 5-4

July 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The comeback Isotopes were at it again on a blazing hot Sunday afternoon. Trailing 4-0 through five innings, the home team gradually crept closer, inching the margin to 4-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth. Elehuris Montero and Willie MacIver each connected on an opposite-field solo home run to right field in said eighth frame, giving Albuquerque an eventual 5-4 victory as they head into the four-day midseason break.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque secured their third series victory of the season (also: June 11-16 vs. El Paso, June 18-23 at Oklahoma City). Additionally, it is the first time they have claimed a set from Tacoma since winning four of six games from April 12-17, 2022 to open the home schedule.

- MacIver delivered the Isotopes 13th go-ahead hit in the seventh inning or later in 2024, and fourth against Tacoma during this series (also: Lavigne three-run homer on Tuesday, in addition to Hunter Stovall and Drew Romo having walk-off hits in back-to-back conetsts Thursday and Friday).

- With the victory, Albuquerque is 10-16 in contests decided by one run, including 8-7 at home. It is the first time they have claimed three straight victories in one-run affairs since July 27-30, 2023 vs. Sacramento (4-3, 10-9 and 17-16).

- The Isotopes overcame a deficit of four or more runs to win for the fifth time this season, and it was the third occurrence in the last five games against Tacoma.

- Albuquerque secured their fifth come-from-behind victory when trailing in the seventh inning or beyond, including their third in four nights, and fourth of the second half. In the first half, the Isotopes had only one such triumph (April 14 vs. Sugar Land).

- The Rainiers drew only one walk, the ninth time Albuquerque's pitching staff limited their opponent to zero or one (last: July 4 at El Paso, one).

- MacIver's performance marked the eighth time this season an Albuquerque player tripled and homered in the same contest (also: Jordan Beck, March 31 vs. El Paso; Hunter Goodman, April 14 vs. Sugar Land; Sam Hilliard, May 2 vs. Round Rock; Coco Montes, May 17 vs. Sugar Land; Hilliard, June 12 vs. El Paso; Hilliard, June 18 at Oklahoma City; Greg Jones, June 27 vs. Salt Lake).

- Greg Jones and Grant Lavigne each stole a base, the 39th time Albuquerque recorded multiple thefts this season. With 67 contests remaining, the Isotopes are 52 steals away from equaling their club record in a single campaign (178), set in the inaugural year of 2003.

- Jimmy Herron extended his hitting streak to 12 games, his second-longest of the season (14 contests: March 31-April 27). Herron has compiled a .426/.463/.723 slash line with three doubles, a triple, three homers and 20 RBI during the stretch. It is the longest active hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League, as Sacramento's David Villar saw his 16-gamer end on Sunday. Additionally, Herron has raised his batting average from .267 to .303 since the streak began June 30.

- Lavigne's double to left-center in the eighth inning snapped a 1-for-27 stretch, dating back to July 5 at El Paso. He drew multiple walks in a contest for the first time since June 21 at Oklahoma City (two).

- Montero's homer was his ninth extra-base hit in 40 at-bats since rejoining Albuquerque on July 5. He has recorded at least one knock in eight of nine games played.

- MacIver extended his hitting streak to 10 games, and is 19-for-36 with six doubles, a triple, four homers, 13 RBI and three walks during the stretch. He has raised his overall average from .289 to .335 since it began June 30.

- John Curtiss continued a sterling run out of Albuquerque's bullpen, tossing a perfect ninth to record his fifth save. Over his last 15 appearances in Triple-A, Curtiss has compiled a 0.54 ERA (16.2 IP/1 ER) with only 12 hits and four walks relented during the stretch.

- Today was only the second time in 2024 that an Isotopes game was scoreless through three frames (also: May 1 vs. Round Rock).

- Blas Castano started for the Rainiers and twirled 5.1 innings of two-hit, two-run ball (none earned). He tired for the fewest hits allowed by an opposing starter while working at least 5.0 frames this year. Sugar Land's A.J. Blubaugh accomplished the feat on both previous occassions at Isotopes Park, April 11 and May 16.

On Deck: Following a four-day break in observance of the Major League All-Star Game, the Isotopes return to action Friday evening in Sacramento. Neither Albuquerque or the River Cats have announced a probable starting pitcher. First pitch from Sutter Health Park is slated for 7:45 pm MT (6:45 PT).

