OKC Baseball Club Goes 11 to Take Win in Finale before All-Star Break

July 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored two runs in the 11th inning, capped with a game-winning sacrifice fly by Alan Trejo in a 5-4 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City tied the score, 2-2, in the bottom of the ninth inning on a RBI single by Kody Hoese, but left the bases loaded to send the game to extra innings. Both teams exchanged runs in the 10th inning with Hunter Feduccia connecting on a RBI single to tie the score, 3-3, but OKC once again left the bases loaded. In the 11th inning, El Paso went back in front, 4-3, on a RBI single by Graham Pauley. In the bottom of the inning, OKC brought in a run when Diego Cartaya hit into a fielder's choice before Trejo hit a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Ryan Ward to score the game-winning run from third base. El Paso (9-9/40-53) took the first lead of the day in the fourth inning on a two-run homer by Pauley. Oklahoma City (7-11/47-46) cut the lead in half on a solo home run by Trey Sweeney in the fourth inning.

Of Note:

-With Sunday's win, Oklahoma City split the six-game series against El Paso, 3-3, and entered the league All-Star break with a 47-46 record overallSunday's win was OKC's fourth walk-off win of the season and first since June 19 against AlbuquerqueOKC also improved to 3-2 in extra-inning games as OKC played its first extra-innings game since that 5-4 win in 11 innings against Albuquerque June 19 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Hunter Feduccia finished with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with a RBI. He extended his career-best on-base streak to 23 games - the third-longest on-base streak of the season for an OKC player. During the streak that started June 6, he has 22 hits, including three doubles and three homers, along with 15 RBI and 20 walks while posting a .448 OBPSunday was Feduccia's sixth game of the season with three or more hits.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched in his third game with OKC. He faced four batters in a scoreless and hitless eighth inning, allowing two walks with one strikeout. Kelly threw 21 pitches with 12 strikes. Kelly was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 15-day Injured List with a right posterior shoulder strain before being transferred to the 60-day IL June 16.

-Trey Sweeney hit an opposite field home run in the fourth inning - his 12th home run of the season and first homer since July 1 in Las Vegas. He also scored two runs SundayHe has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, collecting 15 hits and scoring 10 runs.

-Ryan Ward drew a game-high three walks and scored a run, but his six-game hitting streak came to an end (9x25). He has now reached base safely in 11 straight games.

-OKC drew 10 walks, reaching double-digit walks for the fourth time this season. OKC's 10 walks were the most for the team since May 9 in Sugar Land when the team recorded a season-high 14 walks.

-OKC turned four double plays to tie the team's season-high mark. OKC also turned four double plays June 9 against Round Rock and March 39 in Tacoma.

-OKC left 16 runners on base in the game to match the team's season-high mark set May 31 in Albuquerque and April 24 in Albuquerque.

Next Up : Following the league All-Star break Monday through Thursday, Oklahoma City opens a three-game road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.