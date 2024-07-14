Sunday's Aces Game vs. Round Rock Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

July 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Sunday's Reno Aces game against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet grounds around Greater Nevada Field.

Any fan who purchased a ticket for Sunday's game will receive a voucher in their MyTickets account. The voucher is good for the same seating category for another game through the rest of the 2024 season.

The Aces will return from their four-day All-Star break with a three-game series in the Pacific Northwest. They will play the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beginning on Friday, July 19th.

Reno will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, July 23rd, as the club hosts their Silver-State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, for a six-game series.

