Sunday's Round Rock Game in Reno Cancelled

July 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







RENO, Nev. - Sunday afternoon's game between the Round Rock Express (8-9 | 45-46) and Reno Aces (14-3 | 49-43) at Greater Nevada Field has been cancelled due to inclement weather and wet grounds.

Round Rock will return after the All-Star Break with a three-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) beginning on Friday, July 19. First pitch from Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT.

