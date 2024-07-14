Sunday's Round Rock Game in Reno Cancelled
July 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
RENO, Nev. - Sunday afternoon's game between the Round Rock Express (8-9 | 45-46) and Reno Aces (14-3 | 49-43) at Greater Nevada Field has been cancelled due to inclement weather and wet grounds.
Round Rock will return after the All-Star Break with a three-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) beginning on Friday, July 19. First pitch from Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT.
Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 14, 2024
- Chihuahuas Fall in 11 Innings - El Paso Chihuahuas
- OKC Baseball Club Goes 11 to Take Win in Finale before All-Star Break - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Sunday's Round Rock Game in Reno Cancelled - Round Rock Express
- Bees Pick up Series-Clinching Victory over River Cats in Final Game Before Break - Salt Lake Bees
- Montero, MacIver Blast Isotopes Past Rainiers, 5-4 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Sunday's Aces Game vs. Round Rock Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Lose Late Lead in Finale - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 14, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- July 14 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Albuquerque Isotopes - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Round Rock Express Stories
- Sunday's Round Rock Game in Reno Cancelled
- Round Rock Falls to Reno, 2-1
- Express Win Thriller Over Aces to Secure 800th Win for Manager Doug Davis
- 6th Annual Karbach Round Rock Classic Announces Teams and Ticket Information for 2025
- Aces Bounce Back, Beat Express 9-4