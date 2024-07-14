Chihuahuas Fall in 11 Innings

July 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Alan Trejo's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th inning gave the Oklahoma City Baseball Club a 5-4 walk-off win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon. The Chihuahuas led by a run in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings but Oklahoma City came back in the bottom of each inning. The 11-inning game matched the longest of the season by innings for both teams.

Carl Edwards Jr. started for El Paso and allowed one earned run in 3.1 innings in his first appearance with the Chihuahuas this season. El Paso second baseman Graham Pauley went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs and made a diving play to end the bottom of the 10th inning and leave a runner at third. Oscar Mercado also had two hits for the Chihuahuas. El Paso designated hitter Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-4 with a walk Sunday and has reached base multiple times in seven of his last eight games.

El Paso is now 1-1 in extra innings this season, while Oklahoma City advanced to 3-2. The Chihuahuas and Oklahoma City split the six-game series. Sunday was the final game before the Pacific Coast League All-Star break.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (9-9), Oklahoma City (7-11)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBA vs. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (0-1, 8.10). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

