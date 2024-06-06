Monsters Stay Alive with 3-2 Win Over Bears Bringing Eastern Conference Finals Series to 3-1

June 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat to the Hershey Bears 3-2 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 12,814 fans. With the win, the Monsters fought off elimination and trail the Eastern Conference Finals best-of-seven series 3-1.

Josh Dunne opened the scoring at 2:10 of the first period off feeds from Alex Whelan and Justin Pearson, but Hershey's Ethen Frank grabbed a power-play tally at 18:07 leaving the teams tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Roman Ahcan put the Monsters ahead after a marker at 7:46 of the middle frame assisted by Jakub Zboril and Jake Gaudet sending Cleveland to the final intermission 2-1. Jake Gaudet scored an unassisted goal at 5:10 of the third period, but Hershey's Garrett Roe quickly responded with a tally at 5:55 bringing the game back within one. The Monsters held off a late push from the Bears to keep the Eastern Conference Finals series alive with a final score of 3-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 33 shots for the win while Hershey's Hunter Shepard made 28 saves in defeat.

The Monsters host the Bears for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, June 8, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with tickets available at clevelandmonsters.com. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

