Cup Bound Condors: Vincent Desharnais

June 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

10 Condors alums will vie for the Stanley Cup beginning on Saturday.

Vincent Desharnais' path to the NHL was never guaranteed and far from a straight line. A seventh-round pick by Edmonton in 2016, Desharnais was not signed to an NHL contract and began the first part of his career on an American Hockey League contract in the ECHL. After starting the 2021 season in the ECHL with Wichita, Desharnais earned promotion to Bakersfield and became a fixture on the blue line. With his imposing size, Desharnais took another step in 2021-22, leading the team in plus minus at +23 and earning an NHL contract.

After playing 13 games with the Condors during the 2022-23 season, the Quebec native received a call-up to Edmonton and has been a force for the Oilers, playing in 114 games over two seasons and 27 more in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He even scored his first NHL goal outdoors at the Heritage Classic this past October.

