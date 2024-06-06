Belleville Sens Announce the Return of Belly's Community Crew and 2024 Summer Giveaway Details

June 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Bay of Quinte Region's busy summer community event schedule is about to kick off, and the Belleville Senators are again ready to join in on the fun, announcing the return of Belly's Community Crew!

Belly's Community Crew will be stopping by various community events and festivals, with Sens mascot Belly interacting with fans, handing out some swag and playing games like B-Sens corn hole. Fans will also be able to enter the Club's revamped 2024 Summer Giveaway, which includes the following prize pack valued at $2,500:

1 x Flex 40 Black Zone Ticket Package (includes 40 tickets)

1 x Parking Pass

Exclusive Home Opener presented by CAA VIP Experience

4 x tickets to the Home Opener presented by CAA

VIP pre-game red carpet player meet and greet

Pregame Sin Bin experience

1 x Belleville Senators replica jersey w/ customization

1 x 2024-25 team-signed stick

2 x tickets to a 2024-25 Ottawa Senators game

The only way to enter is to find Belly's Community Crew at events around the Quinte Region throughout the summer, stop by the Belleville Sens tent, scan the QR code and fill out the entry form! Fans can get more information on the B-Sens 2024 Summer Giveaway, find out where Belly's Community Crew will be next and fill out a request to have the Crew at your event, by visiting the Belly's Community Crew page on the Belleville Sens website.

Fans can put a deposit down now to lock in a group experience for one of the B-Sens six guaranteed dates for the 2024-25 season, with more information on 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

