Bears Drop Game 4 to Monsters by 3-2 Score

June 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Cleveland, OH) - Ethen Frank and Garrett Roe scored, but it was not enough for the Hershey Bears (9-2), who fell to the Cleveland Monsters (7-4) in a 3-2 defeat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Hershey's lead in the best-of-seven series is now 3-1; the loss snapped Hershey's win streak at seven games.

Cleveland opened the scoring for the first time in the series when Josh Dunne beat Hunter Shepard just 2:10 into the opening frame.

But Hershey tied the game before the intermission, as Frank wristed his ninth of the playoffs over the glove of Jet Greaves at 18:07 to draw the Bears level with a power-play strike. Joe Snively and Mike Vecchione assisted on Frank's goal, which extended his goal-scoring streak to seven games, Hershey's longest playoff goal-scoring tear dating back to Harvie Pocza's franchise-record eight-game streak in the 1981 postseason.

The Monsters went ahead 2-1 at 7:46 of the middle frame as Roman Ahcan scored off the rush.

Jake Gaudet netted the eventual game-winner for Cleveland at 5:10 of the third, but Roe trimmed the deficit for Hershey on a scramble in front of the Monsters net at 5:55 to close out the scoring for the game.

Shots finished 35-31 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 28-for-31 in the loss; Greaves went 33-for-35 in Cleveland's first victory of the series. The Bears went 1-for-2 on the power play; the Monsters went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs when they face the Monsters in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Game 5 will also air on television locally on WPMT FOX 43.2 Antenna TV and in the Washington, D.C. area on Monumental Sports Network; fans can also watch online via AHLTV. Should a Game 6 be necessary for completion of the series, the Bears will host it on Monday, June 10, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

