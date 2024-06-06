Cup Bound Condors: Philip Broberg

June 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

10 Condors alums will vie for the Stanley Cup beginning on Saturday.

The 8th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Swedish born d-man Philip Broberg has split each of the last three seasons between Edmonton and Bakersfield. With the Condors, the 22-year old has become one of the most consistent two-way defensive prospects in the AHL. Usually logging the most minutes in all situations, Broberg has 65 points (11g-54a) in 87 AHL games to go along with a +23. This past season included three, three-assist performances as well.

Inserted into the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs during the Western Conference Finals, Broberg showed his play warranted the big stage. He scored a big goal in Game 5 of the series to help the Oilers get a 3-2 series edge and eventually close out the Dallas Stars.

