Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Defenseman Declan Carlile to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

June 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Declan Carlile to a two-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 24, appeared in 61 games for the Syracuse Crunch last season, logging seven goals and 27 points. He ranked tied for first among Crunch defensemen for goals and second for assists (20), points, plus/minus (+10) and power-play assists (6). Carlile also saw action in all eight Calder Cup Playoff games with Syracuse and recorded one goal and five points, tied for the second-most among all Crunch skaters.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound blueliner made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season on January 4, 2024 against the Minnesota Wild. Carlile blocked two shots and dished out one hit in 11:27 time on ice in his lone NHL game.

A native of Hartland, Michigan, Carlile was undrafted out of Merrimack College before signing his first contract with the Lightning on March 16, 2022.

Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.