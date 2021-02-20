Monsters Pick up a Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters came up short in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday evening at Van Andel Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 0-2-1-0 and are currently tied for fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Following a scoreless first two periods, Grand Rapids struck first after Michael Rasmussen converted on a power-play opportunity at 3:35 of the final frame. Ryan MacInnis responded for the Monsters with a breakaway marker at 8:43 off assists from Jake Christiansen and Thomas Schemitsch tying the game at 1-1 and forcing overtime. With a Monsters penalty from the third period rolling into the extra frame, Dennis Cholowski scored a power-play goal at 1:05 to claim the game for the Griffins.

Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 28 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Pat Nagle stopped 22 shots in victory.

The Monsters visit the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, February 22, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 0 - 1

GR 0 0 1 1 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 23 0/2 4/6 42 min / 9 inf

GR 30 2/6 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Thiessen OT 28 2 0-2-1

GR Nagle W 22 1 2-1-0

Cleveland Record: 0-2-1-0, T-5th Central Division

Grand Rapids Record: 3-2-0-0, T-3rd Central Division

