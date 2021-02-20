Burroughs Returns to Eagles, Four Reassigned to Utah

IRVINE, CA. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Kyle Burroughs has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, forwards Nick Henry and Ty Lewis have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, along with goaltender Kevin Carr. Defenseman Miles Gendron has been released from his professional tryout agreement and will also return to the Grizzlies.

Burroughs, 25, recorded eight points (2g/6a) in 58 games last season for the Islanders' AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, where he served as team captain. Selected by the Islanders in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Burroughs has totaled 82 points (17g/65a) and a +15 plus/minus rating over 313 career AHL games, all with Bridgeport.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native played four seasons in the Western Hockey League prior to turning pro, collecting 120 points (22g/98a) for the Regina Pats and Medicine Hat Tigers. Burroughs served as captain of Regina for two seasons from 2013-15 before getting traded to Medicine Hat.

Colorado will conclude its five-game road trip when the Eagles travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, February 20th at 8:30pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

