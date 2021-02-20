Gulls Suffer First Loss of Season

The San Diego Gulls' six-game win streak came to an end as the team fell 5-1 to the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena. Despite the setback, San Diego still owns a 6-1-0-0 record to lead the league in wins and points (12).

Sam Carrick scored the lone goal 11:42 into the second period to mark his third goal and fourth point in his last six games (3-1=4). Jacob Perreault collected an assist on the play for his second point (1-1=2) in as many games.

Jeff Glass stopped 13-of-13 shots in 15:55 of relief for his season debut.

San Diego plays the second game of its back-to-back weekend set tomorrow, Feb. 20 vs. Colorado (7:30 p.m.) at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Sam Carrick

On the first period

We've been playing with fire as of late. The only thing that's been saving us really has been our goaltending. Tonight, it caught up with us. We got down by three goals early and we weren't able to battle back. I think it's a good learning lesson for us. We got to come to play. We've got to start with the lead in these games. We've got a good group so it shouldn't be a problem. Hopefully, it's a quick fix.

On the game

They're a good team. They're well coached. They work hard. They play their system. It's a good challenge for us, especially the young guys coming into pro hockey and learning what pro hockey is all about. You've really got to fight for every inch out there. There's not a lot of room and you don't have a lot of time to make moves with the puck. Good learning curve for us here. The good news is we have another game tomorrow night so we don't have to think about this one for too long.

On tomorrow's game against the Colorado Eagles

We'll definitely watch a little video on this game, figure out what we did wrong and learn from it. At the same time, we're worried about us. We want to worry about our systems and get back to playing the way we know we can play and what makes us successful. We'll forget about this one pretty quickly and look forward to the game tomorrow night.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

Tonight's one of those games you understand you can't rely on your goaltender every night to bail you out. We've been giving up a lot of quality chances and our goaltender has been rock solid so we need to play a more complete game. It was a good learning experience.

On corrections to be made

I think there's a lot of smaller little areas that we can take care of. I think it starts with our forecheck, that we have good structure and when we put the puck into a good place, we hem teams in their own zone. When you have it in their zone, it's as good of a defense as you can have. It starts there. We have to keep working on our rush coverage and we have to get out in shot length with a little more purpose.

On tomorrow's game against the Colorado Eagles

They're another desperate team like we ran into tonight. Teams are scratching and clawing to get any points they can. We can expect a very stiff game and we'll need to be prepared.

