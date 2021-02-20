Mahura Recalled

February 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Josh Mahura from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mahura, 22 (5/5/98), has earned 2-7=9 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 28 career games with the Ducks. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman recorded 1-3=4 points in 11 games with Anaheim in 2019-20. He tallied three assists (0-3=3) in his 2019-20 season debut, Oct. 29, 2019 vs. Winnipeg to become the sixth rookie in NHL history and the first since 1991 to record three assists in less than three minutes (2:52) of a single period.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura began 2020-21 with San Diego, recording 1-3=4 points with a +2 rating and two PIM in six AHL games. The St. Albert, Alberta native has collected 6-38=44 points and 52 PIM in 90 career AHL games with San Diego.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.