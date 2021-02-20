Dallas Stars Recall Forward Rhett Gardner from Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has recalled forward Rhett Gardner from the Texas Stars and assigned him to the Taxi Squad.

Gardner, 24, has skated in two games with the Stars so far in 2020-21. He has also appeared in two AHL games with Texas this season, recording five shots on goal. Gardner posted eight shots on goal, eight hits and an average time on ice per game of 10:08 in eight regular-season NHL games with Dallas in 2019-20. Additionally, the forward shared second on Texas with three game-winning goals and fifth with 15 assists, finishing with 24 points (9-1524) in 55 AHL games with Texas last season.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Moose Jaw, Sask. was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

