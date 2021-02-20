Devils Shut Down by Phantoms, 3-0

Binghamton Devils forward Travis St. Denis vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

ALLENTOWN - Zane McIntyre stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Binghamton Devils, 3-0, on Saturday night inside PPL Center.

Gilles Senn was busy for the Devils in the opening period, stopping 12 of 13 shots he faced, and Binghamton trailed by one. Zayde Wisdom pushed the puck through the pads of Senn for his third of the season to give the Phantoms a 1-0 advantage. Assists on Wisdom's goal were credited to Cal O'Reilly and Ryan Fitzgerald.

Lehigh Valley added to its lead in the second period as Max Willman put home his first of the year for a two-goal lead. Willman moved down the left wing and fired a shot over the left shoulder of Senn and in off the iron. The lone assist was credited to Logan Day and the goal came at 4:20 of the second.

Wisdom scored his second of the night and fourth of the year to give the Phantoms a three-goal lead at the 8:39 mark. O'Reilly and Fitzgerald teamed up with great passes to set up Wisdom with the one timer on the power play for the 3-0 lead. Binghamton trailed in shots after 40 minutes of play, 24-10.

Senn stopped 27 of 30 in the loss.

The Devils return to the ice as host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, February 24 at 6:00 p.m. at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

